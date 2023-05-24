Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 29,170 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600,489 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,170 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $190,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,188,000 after buying an additional 39,673 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of KBR by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,824,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,751,000 after buying an additional 58,460 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in KBR by 1.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,472,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,415,000 after purchasing an additional 64,012 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 3.4% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,396,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,029,000 after purchasing an additional 142,941 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,074,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,621,000 after purchasing an additional 82,952 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $142,050.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,850,216.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBR Trading Down 0.2 %

KBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Shares of KBR opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. KBR had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.68%.

About KBR

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

See Also

