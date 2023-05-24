Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 507,216 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,901,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 507,216 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $247,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,114,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,608,000 after acquiring an additional 42,210 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $396,880 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $58.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.31.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.69%.

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

