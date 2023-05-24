Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 600,882 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,721,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600,882 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.92% of AerCap worth $275,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 105.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,797,000 after acquiring an additional 140,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in AerCap by 589.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 35,377 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter worth about $745,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 90.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AER shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AerCap in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AerCap in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on AerCap in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NYSE AER opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.50. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.99.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

