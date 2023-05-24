Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,437,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 260,672 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.52% of Marathon Petroleum worth $283,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,416,000 after buying an additional 674,456 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 79.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,156,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,874,000 after buying an additional 513,343 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 64.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,061,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,717,000 after buying an additional 416,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 744,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,630,000 after buying an additional 379,615 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.6 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $109.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.32. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $138.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

