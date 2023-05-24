Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,087,259 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,615,226 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.53% of Western Digital worth $255,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 6.2% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Western Digital by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Digital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Western Digital Trading Down 1.5 %

About Western Digital

WDC opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.70. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

