Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.59.

FUTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Futu stock opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. Futu has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Futu by 83.4% during the first quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Futu by 82.0% during the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Futu by 110.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 34,671 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Futu by 10.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Futu during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in providing fully digitalized financial services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The company was founded by Leaf Hua Li in December 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

