Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.59.
FUTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.
Futu stock opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. Futu has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.04.
Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in providing fully digitalized financial services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The company was founded by Leaf Hua Li in December 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.
