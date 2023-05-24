Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,654

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,621 ($32.60) to GBX 1,654 ($20.57) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRNWF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 2,560 ($31.84) to GBX 2,510 ($31.22) in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 2,600 ($32.34) to GBX 1,780 ($22.14) in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 1,620 ($20.15) to GBX 1,350 ($16.79) in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of Future stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. Future has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.43.
Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.
