FY2023 EPS Estimates for Berry Co. Decreased by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berry in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Berry had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Berry Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also commented on BRY. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Berry from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Berry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Berry from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Berry stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. Berry has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $539.56 million, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 599,135 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 41.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $247,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 188,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,132.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $247,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 188,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,132.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $821,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 664,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,800 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Berry Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Berry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.