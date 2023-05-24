Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88. Gaia has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $5.23. The firm has a market cap of $53.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Gaia had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $19.58 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Gaia

About Gaia

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Gaia during the first quarter worth about $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gaia by 1,087.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Gaia during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gaia by 259.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 38,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gaia by 2,160.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.