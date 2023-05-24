GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) & Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Head-To-Head Contrast

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) and Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GAN and Sabre, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAN 0 2 1 0 2.33 Sabre 1 3 1 0 2.00

GAN currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. Sabre has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 29.08%. Given GAN’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe GAN is more favorable than Sabre.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAN $141.53 million 0.44 -$197.50 million ($4.50) -0.31 Sabre $2.54 billion 0.48 -$435.45 million ($1.84) -2.00

This table compares GAN and Sabre’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GAN has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sabre. Sabre is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GAN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

GAN has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabre has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.0% of GAN shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of GAN shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Sabre shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GAN and Sabre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAN -137.61% -27.02% -14.66% Sabre -21.59% N/A -8.01%

Summary

Sabre beats GAN on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions, through SaaS and hosted delivery models, to hoteliers around the world. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, TX.

