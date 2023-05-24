Gene Liu Sells 275 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) insider Gene Liu sold 275 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total value of $40,180.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,251,293.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gene Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Gene Liu sold 147 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.52, for a total value of $20,950.44.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Gene Liu sold 362 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total value of $59,668.46.

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM opened at $159.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.01 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $300.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. Equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,513,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,987,000 after buying an additional 477,234 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 0.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,633,000 after purchasing an additional 28,479 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Atlassian by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 26.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Atlassian by 5.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,780,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,499,000 after purchasing an additional 280,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Atlassian from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.74.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

