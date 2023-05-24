Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,565,000 after purchasing an additional 109,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.7 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

GPC opened at $160.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.95 and a one year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

