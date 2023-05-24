GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $31.85 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,377 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.4% of GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $742,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $9,000,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 665,462 shares worth $29,332,239. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.56.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $122.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.80. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $126.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

