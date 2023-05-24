GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Price Up 7%

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.03 and last traded at $34.95. 1,013,024 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,560,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on GitLab in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GitLab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.35.

GitLab Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.58.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.59 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $118,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 847,698 shares in the company, valued at $25,685,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 8,694 shares worth $276,864. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 62.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in GitLab by 3,816.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after buying an additional 177,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GitLab by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after buying an additional 327,244 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of GitLab by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at $1,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

