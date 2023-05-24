Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) PT Raised to $40.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GLBE. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

Global-e Online Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $32.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average of $26.30. Global-e Online has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $37.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.65 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 47.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 446.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 59,266 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 45.1% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,962,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,834,000 after buying an additional 2,783,926 shares during the last quarter. Barton Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 376,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after buying an additional 203,572 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 17.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

