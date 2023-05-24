Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) PT Raised to $40.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GLBE. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.
Global-e Online Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $32.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average of $26.30. Global-e Online has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $37.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 446.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 59,266 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 45.1% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,962,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,834,000 after buying an additional 2,783,926 shares during the last quarter. Barton Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 376,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after buying an additional 203,572 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 17.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.
About Global-e Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
