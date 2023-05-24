Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Global Indemnity Group from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ GBLI opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $388.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.35. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.90.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13). Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $155.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBLI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter worth $259,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 81,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Reinsurance Operations, and Exited Lines. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

