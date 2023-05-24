Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Golden Ocean Group has raised its dividend by an average of 93.4% annually over the last three years. Golden Ocean Group has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Golden Ocean Group to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Golden Ocean Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.24. Golden Ocean Group has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $16.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 390,850 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 90.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth $197,000. 37.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Ocean Group

(Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.