Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) CEO Purchases $487,980.00 in Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) CEO Jason W. Reese bought 243,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $487,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,011,479 shares in the company, valued at $12,022,958. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Great Elm Group Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEG opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $67.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 22.07 and a quick ratio of 22.07. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $2.55.

Institutional Trading of Great Elm Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clayton Partners LLC increased its holdings in Great Elm Group by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 144,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 91,649 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Great Elm Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,824 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Elm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Great Elm Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,551,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 71,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Great Elm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Great Elm Group

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Elm Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. It operates through Durable Medical Equipment and Investment Management segments. The Durable Medical Equipment segment includes selling, replacement parts, and supplies to customers.

