Gregg J. Felton Buys 50,000 Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Stock

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $221,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,834,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,427,291.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Altus Power Stock Performance

AMPS opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $780.80 million, a P/E ratio of -243.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.40. Altus Power, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $14.72.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 million. Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

AMPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Altus Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Altus Power by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,447,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,850,000 after buying an additional 2,553,284 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at $12,973,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Altus Power by 1,231.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after buying an additional 1,571,727 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,025,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Altus Power by 1,188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 752,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after buying an additional 694,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

