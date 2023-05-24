HC Wainwright Downgrades Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) to Sell

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Securities boosted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.27.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $9.42 on Monday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.72 million, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.03.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $77.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.89 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

