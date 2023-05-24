HC Wainwright Increases Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target to $139.00

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $119.00 to $139.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.68% from the company’s previous close.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.83.

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $119.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 0.85. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $49.17 and a 12-month high of $123.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.04, for a total value of $2,726,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.04, for a total value of $2,726,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Janney sold 7,900 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $713,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,407.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,428 shares of company stock valued at $17,965,513 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 54.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 10.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,020,000 after purchasing an additional 78,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

See Also

