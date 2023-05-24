HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,653,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,653,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $267.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $294.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

