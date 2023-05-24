Head-To-Head Contrast: Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) versus Thermon Group (NYSE:THR)

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) and Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.5% of Rice Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Thermon Group shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Rice Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Thermon Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rice Acquisition Corp. II and Thermon Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rice Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Thermon Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rice Acquisition Corp. II and Thermon Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rice Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $4.07 million N/A N/A Thermon Group $355.67 million 2.11 $20.09 million $1.04 21.52

Thermon Group has higher revenue and earnings than Rice Acquisition Corp. II.

Risk & Volatility

Rice Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thermon Group has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rice Acquisition Corp. II and Thermon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rice Acquisition Corp. II N/A -17.93% -4.49% Thermon Group 8.24% 12.25% 7.57%

Summary

Thermon Group beats Rice Acquisition Corp. II on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). Its products include electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products. The company was founded by Richard Burdick in October 1954 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

