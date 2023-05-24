Head-To-Head Survey: AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) & Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR)

AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Rating) and Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

AMB Financial has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of AMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 37.7% of AMB Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Magyar Bancorp $30.67 million 2.22 $7.92 million $1.23 8.26

This table compares AMB Financial and Magyar Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Magyar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than AMB Financial.

Profitability

This table compares AMB Financial and Magyar Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A Magyar Bancorp 22.66% 8.14% 1.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AMB Financial and Magyar Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

AMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Magyar Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Magyar Bancorp pays out 9.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Magyar Bancorp beats AMB Financial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMB Financial

AMB Financial Corp. is a holding company of American Community Bank of Indiana, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm offers personal and business banking. It is also involved in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and using such deposits to originate residential and commercial mortgage loans as well as other types of consumer and commercial loans. The company was founded on March 29, 1910 and is headquartered in St. John, IN.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans and the provision of other financial services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ.

