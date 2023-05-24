Head-To-Head Survey: Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) versus SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBQ)

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) and SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Citizens has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SVB Financial Group has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Citizens and SVB Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens $50.58 million 1.42 $9.62 million $1.55 8.24 SVB Financial Group $7.40 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion $25.35 0.02

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens. SVB Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

12.8% of Citizens shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Citizens shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens and SVB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens 16.65% 25.16% 0.67% SVB Financial Group 22.05% 13.02% 0.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Citizens and SVB Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A SVB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SVB Financial Group beats Citizens on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Co. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include accepting demand deposits, savings, and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services. The company was founded on February 16, 1982 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, MS.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank is a commercial bank, which offers products and services provided by the bank and its subsidiaries to commercial clients in key innovation markets. Silicon Valley Bank provides solutions to the financial needs of commercial clients through credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other services. The SVB Private segment is the private bank and wealth management segment of the bank. It provides a range of personal financial solutions for consumers, and offers a customized suite of private banking services, including mortgages, home equity lines of credit, restricted and private stock loans, capital call lines of credit, other secured and unsecured lending products, and vineyard development loans, as well as planning-based financial strategies, wealth management, family offices, finan

