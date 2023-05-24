Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Shares Down 2.8%

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) was down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.83 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 328,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,363,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Herbalife in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.
Herbalife Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.20.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Stephan Paulo Gratziani acquired 23,500 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $330,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,477.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,711,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,547,000 after buying an additional 12,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Herbalife by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,681,000 after acquiring an additional 29,011 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife by 9.1% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Herbalife by 299.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,612,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 5.8% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,131,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,215,000 after purchasing an additional 61,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.
Herbalife Company Profile
Herbalife Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
Further Reading
