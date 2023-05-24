Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Shares Down 2.8%

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) was down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.83 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 328,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,363,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Herbalife in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Herbalife Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephan Paulo Gratziani acquired 23,500 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $330,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,477.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,711,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,547,000 after buying an additional 12,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Herbalife by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,681,000 after acquiring an additional 29,011 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife by 9.1% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Herbalife by 299.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,612,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 5.8% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,131,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,215,000 after purchasing an additional 61,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.