Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) fell 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.55 and last traded at $13.62. 184,834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,599,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

A number of brokerages have commented on HTGC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

In related news, Director Gayle A. Crowell acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $98,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,845 shares in the company, valued at $530,622.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gayle A. Crowell acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $98,352.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,845 shares in the company, valued at $530,622.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wade Loo acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,305.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 264.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 868,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,191,000 after buying an additional 630,120 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at about $7,011,000. Conversant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at about $3,867,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 576.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 329,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 280,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

