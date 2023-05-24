Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HSKA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Heska from $58.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Heska from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heska presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.25.

Get Heska alerts:

Heska Stock Performance

Shares of Heska stock opened at $116.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Heska has a fifty-two week low of $57.83 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heska

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Heska had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $66.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Heska will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Heska by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heska by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heska by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Heska by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Heska by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heska

(Get Rating)

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.