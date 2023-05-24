Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,976,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675,200 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $59,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the third quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

HESM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

In other Hess Midstream news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $42,729.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,243.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $42,729.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,243.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,393,286 shares of company stock worth $167,009,522.

HESM stock opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.11. Hess Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $34.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.5851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 117.59%.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas gathering and compression, crude oil gathering, and produced water gathering and disposal.

