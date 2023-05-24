Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,779.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,111.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $10,625,744.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,111.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 747,314 shares of company stock worth $11,291,569 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

