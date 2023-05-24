Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Cut to “Hold” at Williams Trading

Williams Trading cut shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Hibbett from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $46.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.58. Hibbett has a 1-year low of $39.58 and a 1-year high of $75.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.54.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $458.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.57 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

In other news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $401,598.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at $335,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $401,598.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,473 shares of company stock worth $943,300 over the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hibbett by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,869,000 after buying an additional 84,638 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hibbett by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,494,000 after buying an additional 72,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hibbett by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,954,000 after buying an additional 39,930 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Hibbett by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 525,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Hibbett by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 451,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 17,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

