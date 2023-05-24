HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.07 Per Share

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from HICL Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.06. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
HICL Infrastructure Price Performance
Shares of HICL Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 146.30 ($1.82) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 153.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 160.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 845.41 and a beta of 0.21. HICL Infrastructure has a 52-week low of GBX 138.89 ($1.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 183.39 ($2.28).
About HICL Infrastructure
