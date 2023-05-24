HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.07 Per Share

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from HICL Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.06. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HICL Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of HICL Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 146.30 ($1.82) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 153.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 160.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 845.41 and a beta of 0.21. HICL Infrastructure has a 52-week low of GBX 138.89 ($1.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 183.39 ($2.28).

About HICL Infrastructure

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

