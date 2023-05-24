Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,080

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,102 ($13.71) to GBX 1,080 ($13.43) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

HCXLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC downgraded Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,352 ($16.82) to GBX 1,404 ($17.46) in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hiscox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Hiscox Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HCXLF opened at $13.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.54. Hiscox has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

