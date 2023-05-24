HRT Financial LP Acquires 6,495 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 658.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Graham were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GHC. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Graham by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Graham by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Graham by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Graham by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of Graham stock opened at $583.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $581.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $612.25. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $525.58 and a fifty-two week high of $681.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Graham Announces Dividend

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $18.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $581.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,163.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Graham in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

