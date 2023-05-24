HRT Financial LP Acquires New Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,227 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,140,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,221,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,833,934,000 after purchasing an additional 45,444 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $885,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,677 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 7.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,775,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,649,000 after acquiring an additional 193,307 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,502,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $408,944,000 after acquiring an additional 158,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,307,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,135,000 after acquiring an additional 83,439 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDNS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $205.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.76 and a fifty-two week high of $219.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.85. The stock has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 65.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total value of $351,825.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,277,535.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $621,406.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,641,000.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total value of $351,825.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,277,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 371,807 shares of company stock valued at $76,555,705. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

