HRT Financial LP Acquires New Stake in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 455,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,529,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.20% of Frontline as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Frontline by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,717,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,567,000 after buying an additional 214,352 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Frontline by 345.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,535,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,796,000 after buying an additional 3,517,554 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Frontline by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,984,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,619,000 after buying an additional 1,860,074 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Frontline by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,750,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,066,000 after buying an additional 1,322,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Frontline by 594.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,804,000 after buying an additional 2,020,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Frontline in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

FRO stock opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.21. Frontline plc has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.39 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 148.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 199.07%.

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

