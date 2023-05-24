HRT Financial LP Cuts Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

HRT Financial LP cut its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 332,740 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JEF opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.38. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

