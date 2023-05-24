HRT Financial LP Grows Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 624.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,685 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 380.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 32.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $41.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $65.71.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $160.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 5,015 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $209,526.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,835,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.73.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

