HRT Financial LP Has $5.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,092 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $187.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $156.85 and a one year high of $197.88. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.13.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

