HRT Financial LP Makes New $4.46 Million Investment in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 301,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.17% of HUTCHMED at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in HUTCHMED in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. National Pension Service increased its position in HUTCHMED by 429.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in HUTCHMED during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HCM. StockNews.com began coverage on HUTCHMED in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

HUTCHMED Price Performance

HUTCHMED Profile

NASDAQ HCM opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87. HUTCHMED has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

