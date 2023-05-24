HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 79,748 Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 79,748 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BPOP. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Popular during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Popular by 68.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Popular by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Popular from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Popular stock opened at $60.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.13. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $83.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.18. Popular had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $693.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.44%.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

