HRT Financial LP Takes $6.43 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,078.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 38,257 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,909,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 181,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,371,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL opened at $301.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $325.55 and its 200 day moving average is $320.05. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.70 and a 12-month high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Stories

