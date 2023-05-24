HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Linde by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after buying an additional 488,655 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,024,000 after buying an additional 479,117 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Linde by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 936,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,486,000 after buying an additional 440,797 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Linde by 537.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 482,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,476,000 after buying an additional 406,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $123,432,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Linde Stock Down 3.4 %

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,211 shares of company stock worth $24,589,579. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $353.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $358.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

