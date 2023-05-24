HRT Financial LP Trims Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

HRT Financial LP cut its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,268 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned 0.12% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average of $41.24. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $46.60.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.