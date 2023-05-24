Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $237.33.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $275.79 on Tuesday. Hubbell has a one year low of $170.21 and a one year high of $286.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.99.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 42.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,542,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,918,000 after purchasing an additional 57,469 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,457,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,881,000 after purchasing an additional 89,491 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,028,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,223,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,684 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,529,000 after purchasing an additional 148,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,007,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,361,000 after purchasing an additional 50,956 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hubbell

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.