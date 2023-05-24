Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,886 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 103,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBAN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.30.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

