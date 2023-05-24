Ian Gordon Purchases 4,776,376 Shares of Woomera Mining Limited (ASX:WML) Stock

Woomera Mining Limited (ASX:WML – Get Rating) insider Ian Gordon bought 4,776,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$62,092.89 ($41,395.26).
Woomera Mining Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 10.85, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Woomera Mining Company Profile
