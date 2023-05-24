Ian Gordon Purchases 4,776,376 Shares of Woomera Mining Limited (ASX:WML) Stock

Woomera Mining Limited (ASX:WML – Get Rating) insider Ian Gordon bought 4,776,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$62,092.89 ($41,395.26).

The company has a current ratio of 10.85, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Woomera Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration company in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, lithium, gold, uranium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. Its principal project is the Mt Venn gold project, which consists of two granted exploration licences EL38/3111 and EL38/3150; and one exploration licence application ELA38/3581.

