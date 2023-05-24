IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.85

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.85 and last traded at $22.78, with a volume of 303632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on IDYA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.67% and a negative net margin of 143.90%. IDEAYA Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,862,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,702,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $9,769,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,294,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,159,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $6,241,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 28.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,354,000 after buying an additional 418,227 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.