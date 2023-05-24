Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,008 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 71,229.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,120,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,093,000 after buying an additional 2,117,664 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106,481.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,373 shares during the period. Briar Hall Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the third quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,760,529,000 after purchasing an additional 520,540 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $91,466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ITW stock opened at $223.06 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37. The firm has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.43 and a 200-day moving average of $230.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.21.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

