IMCD (OTC:IMCDY) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

IMCD (OTC:IMCDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

IMCD Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTC:IMCDY opened at $77.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.05. IMCD has a 12 month low of $53.55 and a 12 month high of $87.35.

About IMCD

Further Reading

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers enzymes, surfactants, biocides, chelates, rheology modifiers, solubilisers, silicones, solvents, and functional additives; active pharmaceutical, agrochemicals, biopharma, excipients and formulation, nutraceuticals, and regulated synthesis; actives, UV sunscreens, rheology modifiers, thickeners, emulsifiers, emollients, elastomers, humectants, waxes, film formers, functional powders, hair styling polymers, hair conditioners, solvents, solubilizers, pigments, pearls, colorants, opacifiers, pearlisers, preservatives, antioxidants, additives, fragrances, and essential oils; and resins and binders, additives, functional fillers, and specialty solvents.

