IMCD (OTC:IMCDY) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

IMCD (OTC:IMCDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
IMCD Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of OTC:IMCDY opened at $77.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.05. IMCD has a 12 month low of $53.55 and a 12 month high of $87.35.
